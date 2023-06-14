

Manchester United have held “loose talks” about signing Leeds United defender Robin Koch.

Leeds are set to lose a number of their first-team stars following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

The Yorkshire club will be playing in the Championship next season. With United on the hunt for defensive reinforcements, Koch is the latest name to be linked to the Red Devils.

The reliable Florian Plettenberg reports that Koch is on United’s shortlist for the ongoing summer transfer window.

Plettenberg states that United have already made contact. “Loose talks” have already taken place for the possible signing of the 26-year-old.

LeedsLive states that there is no chance that Koch will leave Elland Road for free.

He’s approaching the last year of his current contract and Leeds expect any interested party to pay a transfer fee for the player.

It had been initially suggested that Koch has a release clause that would allow other clubs to secure his services for nothing in the event of relegation, but this is not the case.

The amount that Leeds will ask United to pay for their star if negotiations reach that stage is unclear.

Leeds signed the Germany international from SC Freiburg in 2020 in a deal worth £13m.

A regular in the starting XI, Koch went on to make 77 appearances for Leeds.

United are also keeping tabs on other defensive targets including Napoli’s Kim Min-jae and Monaco’s Axel Disasi. The Peoples Person covered a report that detailed the Red Devils are still yet to approach Napoli or Monaco about their players.

