Manchester United looking to replace ineffective Jadon Sancho with Moussa Diaby



After a dismal 2021/22 season, Manchester United are finally on the right track under manager Erik ten Hag who had a promising debut campaign in which he did a lot of things right.

He guided the Red Devils back to the Champions League via a third place Premier League finish while also ending the club’s silverware drought by claiming the Carabao Cup.

Even more impressively, he resurrected the flagging careers of a number of underperforming stars while building a discernible pattern of play.

Despite all the highs, the Dutchman will be disappointed he could not get the best out of Jadon Sancho after he showed a lot of promise in pre-season and early on in the campaign.

Sancho’s poor form continues

It is not Ten Hag’s fault though as the Englishman resorted to taking the safer option and passing back when required to be brave and take on his man.

He was reluctant to shoot and always kept pulling out of 50-50 challenges, something that no manager will be happy to see out on the football pitch.

The former Ajax boss gave the winger time to recuperate both physically and mentally but unfortunately, the former Borussia Dortmund star has yet to recapture the form that forced United to shelve out €85million two seasons back.

The Peoples Person has covered a variety of reports which have suggested a potential summer exit could be on the cards — either on a temporary basis or permanently.

The likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain and Brighton are eyeing the 23-year-old and according to The Daily Mail, the Red Devils have already identified a replacement.

Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford recently and left wing is a position Ten Hag is reportedly looking to strengthen.

Diaby to replace Sancho

“Manchester United have posted an interest in Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby. Leverkusen want around £65m for the 23-year-old Diaby, long linked with Arsenal and Newcastle.

“Left wing is not considered a priority for their transfer plan but with concerns over Jadon Sancho‘s form and other options relatively inexperienced, they have considered an upgrade,” the report stated.

The Frenchman has managed 14 goals and 11 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions. His versatility is another superb asset to have as he can play all across the front-line as well as out on the wing.

His pace and left-footed dribbling ability can prove to be a nightmare for opposition fullbacks and his age and profile makes him the perfect long-term signing.