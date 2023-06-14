Manchester United set to bid €60m plus bonuses for Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund



Manchester United are preparing to present a total bid of €60m to Atalanta for Rasmus Hojlund, according to a new report.

Hojlund is an option for Erik ten Hag as the Dutchman dips into the market to sign a striker.

It was widely speculated that Harry Kane was United’s number one transfer target but it seems that the Red Devils have now abandoned their pursuit of the England captain.

The Peoples Person covered a report that indicated that United will no longer go after Kane due to Tottenham Hotspur’s unwillingness to sell and the high price the 29-year-old is likely to command.

The Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler reports that United view Hojlund as a more realistic and attainable alternative.

Hojlund recently opened up about his future and practically admitted that his wish is to join United.

The 20-year-old said that he considers United a top club and it would be huge if he made the switch to Old Trafford.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla this evening, United are now intending to submit their first offer to Atalanta for Hojlund.

Pedulla says, “After the rumours of recent weeks Manchester United intend to present a proposal of 60 million plus bonuses [for Hojlund].”

“There have not yet been contacts with Atalanta, but some intermediaries are already at work.”

Pedulla discloses that Atalanta will ask for more. The Serie A club wants at least €70m including bonuses for their goalscorer, widely dubbed as “the next Haaland”.

On a separate note, Pedulla passes on that United are still hot on the trail of Napoli defender Kim Min-jae. The 20-time English champions are patiently waiting for the period when the player’s €45m release clause will be active to finally make their move. This release clause can be triggered between the 1st and 15th of July.

United are aware that other clubs are trying hard to sign Kim.

