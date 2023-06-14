Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the frame for Leicester City job

Leicester City were the shock of last season for all the wrong reasons, suffering relegation from the Premier League seven years after being crowned champions.

And now former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the frame to take the reigns at the King Power Stadium.

The Norwegian is among the favourites to take on the job of steering The Foxes back to the top flight, with Leicester uninterested in extending Dean Smith’s interim stay.

According to the Daily Mail, Solskjaer has supporters at the club who would be keen to see him given a return to English football management.

The treble winner would be facing a monumental job were he to take up the post, with eight players out of contract this summer.

Talisman James Maddison and entertaining winger Harvey Barnes are also set to be sold as Leicester try to mitigate the financial impact of their relegation.

Solskjaer has not taken on any managerial positions since his sacking from Manchester United on November 22nd 2021.

There have reportedly been offers for the former striker, including from a number of clubs in England and, more recently Sir Jim Ratcliffe-owned OSG Nice in France.

However Solskjaer is thought to have been hesitant to get back into management, and is currently enjoying his time away from the game in Norway.

As for Leicester, Enzo Maresca – former Italy midfielder and current assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchster City – is the odds-on favourite to succeed Dean Smith.

Also in the frame is Scott Parker, whose last posting was an ill-fated spell with Club Brugge in Belgium.

Should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer make it his intention to get back into management, he may find himself seriously in contention for roles such as the one at Leicester. But understandably, having already held his dream posting, there appears to be little rush to do so.