Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal will try “to tempt” David De Gea away from Old Trafford this summer

Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal are interested in signing Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea.

According to their official twitter page the Saudi Pro League club are keen on recruiting De Gea in what would represent another elite marque signing for the nation.

“Club Al-Hilal wants to sign goalkeeper De Gea!” Al-Hilal tweeted.

The Spaniard is the latest in a line of big names linked with a move to the Middle East and a number of top European players having already made the switch.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in December and Karim Benzema signed for Al-Ittihad last week with N’Golo Kante set to arrive at the club in the coming days.

Ex-Real Madrid striker Benzema’s new three-year deal is reportedly worth £200 million with the Frenchman set to earn £3.5 million-a-week!

Whilst De Gea is currently Man United’s highest earner, his weekly salary of £375,000 is dwarfed in comparison by the sum many Saudi teams could offer.

Fabrizio Romano insists that several Saudi Pro League sides including Al-Hilal will be aware that whilst talks with De Gea are ongoing and a deal is close, he is yet to finalise contract negotiations at Old Trafford.

“Saudi clubs are aware of the verbal agreement at final stages between David de Gea and Manchester United over new deal,” Romano tweeted. “But they’re still insisting to tempt the goalkeeper.”

It is still unclear whether De Gea will remain in Manchester this summer with Erik ten Hag previously hinting that there is no guarantee of first team football for the Spanish international.

“Man Utd remain on the market for new goalkeeper in any case,” Romano added.

Rumours of United’s continued interest in both Brentford’s David Raya and Porto keeper Diogo Costa will only encourage Al-Hilal further in their pursuit of De Gea.