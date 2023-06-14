Valencia set price for goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili amidst Manchester United interest



Valencia are set to demand a fee in the region of €30m for their goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who is on Manchester United’s transfer list.

Last month, The Peoples Person covered a report which said that Mamardashvili is increasingly likely to leave Valencia with many clubs keen on signing him, including United.

David Ornstein reported that the player has a buy-out clause of €100million ($108m), but there is a recognition from all parties concerned that he can be sold for far less than this figure.

According to Corriere dello Sport, his price has been set in the range of €30m, and this may include bonuses.

Alongside United, Chelsea and Inter Milan also have Mamardashvili on their radar.

Corriere dello Sport relays that Inter Milan have the Valencia star on their list of possible Andre Onana replacements.

As United step up their efforts to secure a David de Gea replacement this summer, Onana is on Erik ten Hag’s list. United would need to cough up €50m to sign Onana.

Onana is someone Ten Hag knows very well. The pair worked together at Ajax and enjoyed great success before each went their own way one year ago.

CdS reveals that Inter and United have both asked for information about Mamardashvili.

“The farewell of the Georgian goalkeeper appears rather obvious, given that Valencia need to cash in,” the outlet reports.

“The initial request should be around 30 million euros, but it is still a negotiable figure. In short, it could close between 20 and 25 million, perhaps with some bonuses.”

If a bidding war is ignited, the Nerazzurri will pull out. They have no desire to be pulled into such a situation.

