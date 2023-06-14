“You’ll see”: Anthony Elanga leaves the door open to possible Manchester United exit



Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga has strongly hinted that a departure from Old Trafford this summer is not out of the question.

Last season, Elanga struggled to make an impact under Erik ten Hag. The Swede failed to earn a regular starting berth under the Dutchman and was primarily reduced to playing a bit-part role.

In the Premier League, Elanga only managed 15 appearances, most of which came as a substitute, with minutes limited to appearances from the bench.

Back in March while out on international duty, Elanga opened up about his situation at United, which he simply described as “frustrating.”

Elanga also explained that he would hold talks with Ten Hag before deciding where his immediate future lies.

Recently, The Peoples Person covered a report that detailed Emil Forsberg’s comments about wanting Elanga at RB Leipzig.

Leipzig are keen to sign the United academy graduate. Forsberg remarked that he would sit down with the club president to find out what action can be taken to bring Elanga to the Bundesliga.

Elanga then spoke to Aftonbladet and was quizzed about the rumours linking him to a switch to Leipzig. He was also put to task about Forsberg’s comments.

The 21-year-old said, “It’s been hard but I can’t control it, it’s just a matter of being strong in the head and showing that I’m ready when the coach wants me to play, but right now the season is over, and it was a good season for the club.”

“It is always nice to hear praise from Emil, who I know very well. Emil has won everything, he is a legend in Leipzig and a legend in Sweden. Hearing such praise from him is something that makes me laugh and smile.”

“But right now I’m focusing on the matches with Sweden and then we’ll see what happens after.”

Elanga spoke about the many languages he speaks, which gave journalists a chance to ask if he is learning German.

To this, the United star replied, “It’s up to me, you’ll see.”

