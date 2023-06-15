Amad Diallo should be given his chance in the Manchester United first team next season

After a season of progress under a new regime, Manchester United are looking for reinforcements in the summer to close the gap on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

With the transfer window officially swinging into action today (Thursday), Erik ten Hag will be hoping for a busy few months as he enters phase two of his Old Trafford revolution.

The boss is looking for upgrades across the park but particularly in attacking areas, after United’s goal shy campaign.

United are reportedly in the hunt for a wide man to bolster their attacking options but top quality forward players do not come cheap in the market. However, one man that could fill the gap in Ten Hag’s squad might be right under the manager’s nose, in the shape of Ivorian wing man, Amad Diallo.

Amad is still very much on the books at Old Trafford and will rejoin the ranks after a fine loan spell in the Championship with Sunderland. The 20-year-old spearheaded Sunderland’s playoff charge and almost single handedly drove the club to the Wembley final.

Sunderland unfortunately lost their playoff semi to eventual winners, Luton Town and Amad’s 14 goals across the season were not enough to deliver promotion.

It wasn’t just the admirable goal tally that impressed the Black Cats fans, Amad played at a level above his team-mates throughout the campaign, underlined by his stunning goal in the playoff semi-final.

Perhaps more pertinently for Ten Hag would be Amad’s ability to cope with the physicality of such a demanding league, something he needed to improve on to make his mark at United. The wing man predominantly operated from the left hand side during his spell on Wearside and would provide good cover for Antony, who is the only player in the current United squad that brings natural balance to the side, when playing off the right.

Amad signed for United in the January of 2021 under the guidance of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, costing the club an initial £19 million with a further £18.2m in add-ons, taking the overall cost north of £37m.

The manager has since changed but Ten Hag has an outstanding record with developing youth and fresh from his confidence-boosting loan spell the Ivory Coast international should be given his chance in the first team, next season.

Amad has to look no further than Alejandro Garnacho for inspiration, who has enjoyed a stand-out breakthrough campaign at the club, culminating in a new long term contract.

Pre-season looks to be key for Amad who will have his chance to impress in the Tour of the States. If Ten Hag is looking for extra bodies in his attack next year, a full of confidence, hungry young winger with a point to prove may be an ace up the sleeve for the United boss.