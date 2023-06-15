Atalanta slap ridiculous €100million price tag on Manchester United target Rasmus Hojlund



Manchester United’s striker search is set to become even more difficult after revelations of Atalanta increasing their asking price for Rasmus Hojlund.

It was well-known that Erik ten Hag’s primary target is Tottenham Hotspur’s record goalscorer Harry Kane but Daniel Levy is proving to be an insurmountable obstruction.

The Peoples Person recently reported that the Red Devils are open to walking away from the move as they do not want to waste time on a long-drawn saga surrounding Kane.

Atalanta increase Rasmus asking price

It has been widely reported that Hojlund is the preferred backup option with United ready to offer €60million for the “next Haaland” as he is widely dubbed as.

The Daily Mail have now revealed that Atalanta are in no mood to sell their starlet for that cheap an amount and are ready to increase his price by another €40million.

“Atalanta will demand a figure ‘well in advance’ of their club record transfer fee for striker Rasmus Hojlund.

“Manchester United are increasingly likely to firm up their interest with an offer for the highly-rated Denmark international while Chelsea remain in the wings.

“However, Mail Sport understands the Italian club held a meeting earlier this week when it was decided they would demand closer to £86million (100m euro) for the 20-year-old who still has four years left on his contract.”

The record sale for the Bergamo outfit before this was the £45million they got from Tottenham for defender Cristian Romero.

United’s striker search now complicated

United were hoping to conclude the deal for close to the £45million mark considering his age and his impact since his arriving in Italy but Atalanta regard that offer as “derogatory”.

They have upped the price after seeing the interest the Denmark international is registering throughout Europe and because of the lack of quality centre-forwards on the market.

Since his move to Italy, the former Sturm Graz star has registered 10 goals and four assists in 34 appearances across all competitions.

This latest update will no doubt complicate matters for the Red Devils and it will be interesting to see if they stick to the starlet or shift their attention to other targets on the market.

The Serie A outfit had paid €17.20million for his services last year and are set to earn a huge windfall if United do end up paying anywhere close to the amount the club are asking for.