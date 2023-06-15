Bayern Munich have entered the race for Manchester United’s top defensive target Kim Min-jae



Despite a promising debut campaign, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will be aware of the increased expectations heading into his second season.

With Champions League football returning to Old Trafford and a possible title charge being discussed by fans, the Dutchman will be looking to reinforce his options all across the park this summer.

Despite improvements in the defensive side of things, the uncertain future of club captain Harry Maguire and the poor injury record of Raphael Varane means another right-footed centre-back is required.

Kim is a priority signing for United

The rumour mill is tipping Napoli’s Kim Min-jae to be the one to arrive at The Theatre of Dreams in the summer.

The Peoples Person reported that the South Korean even rejected the Serie A champions’ attempts at trying to get him to sign a new contract that would see his relatively low release clause increased or removed altogether.

United are said to be the most advanced in the race and are willing to trigger the clause as soon as it becomes active on July 1.

Yes, Min-jae Kim one of the names on Bayern’s list confirmed ✅ The 26 y/o central defender has been discussed internally as he has an interesting profile. Bayern is informed on contract conditions. But it’s not advanced yet. Next steps depend on Hernández and Pavard. First… pic.twitter.com/9PRmC6shRu — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 14, 2023

There are other clubs chasing the 26-year-old’s signature with Paris Saint-Germain and fellow Premier League rivals Newcastle United said to have been in touch with the player’s representatives recently.

Now both Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany and Foot Mercato have pointed out that Bayern Munich are also interested in a deal for the Serie A defender of the Year.

“Min-jae Kim one of the names on Bayern’s list confirmed. The 26 y/o central defender has been discussed internally as he has an interesting profile. Bayern is informed on contract conditions. But it’s not advanced yet,” Plettenberg tweeted.

Bayern offering huge salary to beat United

The French outlet have added that the future of Lucas Hernandez could have a major impact on Bayern’s chase as if the Frenchman joins PSG, a replacement will be required and Kim could be the perfect solution.

“If Hernandez leaves, he will have to be replaced. Well, according to our information, the people of Munich are targeting Kim Min-jae.”

In order to win the race, the Bundesliga champions are willing to offer him a “XXL annual salary” of €10million.

It will be interesting to see where Kim ultimately ends up. One thing is for sure — considering the calibre of teams involved and their budgets, this saga is not ending any time soon.