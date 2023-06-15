Chelsea could offer Inter Milan Kalidou Koulibaly to beat Man United to Andre Onana’s signing



Chelsea have an advantage over Manchester United in the race to sign Andre Onana, in that the Blues could offer Kalidou Koulibaly as part of a deal to land the Cameroonian goalkeeper.

The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that United and Chelsea are set to go head-to-head for Onana’s services.

Onana has admirers at Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford, with both clubs on the hunt for reinforcements in the goalkeeping department.

Earlier today, The Guardian relayed that Onana would prefer a move to United over Chelsea.

Onana and Erik ten Hag worked together before at Ajax. The pair were incredibly successful at the Johan Cruyff Arena before each went their separate ways last summer.

Corriere della Serra reports that Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio made a trip to London where he held talks with Chelsea about a number of players, including Koulibaly and Romelu Lukaku.

Inter are interested in the Chelsea duo. The possible exit of Onana from the San Siro was also discussed.

Gazzetta dello Sport suggests that Inter appreciate Koulibaly and would welcome him as Milan Skriniar’s replacement. Skriniar is set to join Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent.

The problem for Inter is that they cannot afford to pay a transfer fee for Koulibaly as well as his wages. They may take him on loan but have to take into account Chelsea’s interest in Onana, who is also on United’s transfer list.

While Inzaghi wants to keep Onana, he is aware that a “sacrifice” must be made. This may come in the form of Onana joining the London outfit.

This may effectively give Chelsea the edge and make them frontrunners ahead of the Red Devils.

For United, the only way to acquire Onana is to pay a transfer fee, which Inter have set at €50m.

