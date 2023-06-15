Confirmed: Man United to start 23/24 season against Woverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United will kick off the 2023/2024 Premier League season at Old Trafford against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The encounter will be the last fixture of Gameweek 1, with The Red Devils hosting the first Monday Night match of the season at 8pm, August 14th.

United did the double over Wolves last season and Erik ten Hag will be hoping to continue his 100% record over The Wanderers.

The second match of Man United’s season will see them take on Tottenham Hotspur, who recently appointed former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, away from home.

Postecoglou has managed a side against United on one previous occasion, all the way back in January 2000, while he in his first coaching post at South Melbourne.

As champions of Oceana, Melbourne took on Sir Alex Ferguson‘s treble winners during FIFA’s inaugural World Club Championship, losing by a respectable 2-0 scoreline.

Ten Hag can expect a completely different Tottenham side to the one he took four points from last term, with the Australian well-known for his attacking approach to the game.

United will end the month of August by hosting Nottingham Forest.

Manchester United will be keen to kick off the coming campaign in far better fashion than last time around.

Defeats to Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford led to despair around Old Trafford toward the end of August.

It was something of a motivational masterclass that saw Ten Hag immediately turn that situation around with a win over Liverpool and good form off the back of that result.

A good start in 2023 could set Man United up for a genuine title challenge next term, although many fans will be keen to see how the team’s preparations and recruitment goes before considering that as a genuine possibility.

The current title-holders, Man City, start their campaign against newly-promoted Burnley, followed by a difficult encounter with Newcastle United.