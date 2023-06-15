Emi Martinez outlines Argentina’s plan for Alejandro Garnacho as Man United star makes debut



Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has indicated that every senior member of the Argentina national squad is prepared to help Alejandro Garnacho realize his potential.

Martinez also pointed out that they intend to mould Garnacho to have the same level of impact as Angel Di Maria.

Martinez spoke to the press following Garnacho’s debut for the Albiceleste.

Martinez told TyC, “Garnacho is a little star.”

“I hope we will help him adjust so that he gives us a lot like Di Maria gave us.”

🗣️ DIBU MARTÍNEZ: "GARNACHO ES UNA PEQUEÑA ESTRELLA, QUE OJALÁ NOSOTROS LO AYUDEMOS A AMOLDARSE PARA QUE NOS DÉ MUCHÍSIMO, COMO NOS DIO DI MARÍA"

Garnacho was set to make his debut earlier this year in March, but an injury sustained during United’s game against Southampton meant that he could not join up with his countrymen. United and Erik ten Hag elected to keep him at the club to oversee his recovery from the injury.

As Argentina faced Australia today, Garnacho was named on the bench by Lionel Scaloni. He was brought on when the World Cup winners were 2-0 up.

Lionel Messi gave Argentina the lead slightly over a minute into the game when he cut inside onto his left foot before bending the ball into the bottom corner.

German Pezzella doubles the lead in the second period.

Garnacho was introduced into proceedings in the 74th minute for Fiorentina’s Nicolas Gonzalez.

The United academy graduate making his bow in front of the Argentina supporters is yet another feather in the cap of the star, who enjoyed a superb breakthrough campaign at Old Trafford.

Garnacho made 19 appearances for United and registered three goals and two assists. He signed a new contract that will keep him at United until June 2028.

No doubt Garnacho will be aiming to make his mark on Monday when Argentina face Indonesia.

