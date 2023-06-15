Erik ten Hag must sanction Fred sale this summer to make way for new arrivals



Manchester United must sell Fred this summer. The Brazilian is approaching the final year of his contract at Old Trafford and this transfer window represents the only time the club can possibly hope to make any money from his departure.

Last season, Fred managed to play 35 games in the Premier League, with the lion’s share of his appearances – 23 – coing as a substitute.

In England’s top flight, Fred managed to score two goals and register as many assists.

Throughout the campaign, Fred showed glimpses of what he can do. At times, he was an unstoppable force to reckon with in the middle of the park. In other instances, he was extremely poor and even seemed unable to complete a pass – such has been the story of Fred ever since he signed for United in 2018 from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Achieving consistency has always been his major problem and now, at 30, it is finally time for Man United to part ways with Fred and look elsewhere.

United’s midfield department is in desperate need of young blood. Both Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are on the wrong side of 30 and may not have long left in elite football.

At 28, Bruno Fernandes is in his prime. Scott McTominay is United’s youngest midfielder in the senior squad at 26 years of age.

It is no surprise that Ten Hag is exploring deals for younger midfield operators, such as Declan Rice, Mason Mount, Felix Nmecha, and Moises Caicedo, just to name a few.

United are operating on a tight budget and it is no secret that the Red Devils need to sell so as to buy. Fred is one player who United can let go with proceeds from his sale being added to Ten Hag’s transfer budget.

A player of Fred’s calibre should not be short of suitors. He is Premier League proven and a full Brazil international. Already, Fulham are said to retain an interest in the United number 17, with Marco Sliva spotted in deep conversation with Fred after a match at Old Trafford.

The Brazil international’s exit would also allow for an upgrade to be brought in – someone who is more technically secure, excels at passing the ball, controlling the tempo of the game, can carry the ball and is more conservative in possession when needed. The team is screaming for such a player.

These are hardly aspects of the game Fred is a specialist in. For United to kick up a few more levels and challenge for top honours alongside the likes of Manchester City, more is needed.

Fred’s work rate and application can neither be denied nor questioned. However his skill set is lacking and United can no longer afford to go forward with such players.

At 30 and approaching the end of his career, Fred is also likely to want more game time. The player himself admitted as much when he said he wants to be an “important player.”

He explained, “Of course I always want to be playing. To be helping my team and gladly today I started and I think we played well. I do have to talk with Ten Hag as well, he’s the manager and the conversation has to involve everyone.”

A midfield recruit coming in will only serve to push Fred further down the pecking order. He was not guaranteed a prominent role last season and this is not likely to change in the next campaign.

A mutual parting of ways is the best outcome for all parties and, as such, United must facilitate the Brazilian’s exit.

