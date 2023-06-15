Facundo Pellistri puts in fantastic man-of-the-match performance as Uruguay beat Nicaragua



Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri put in a man-of-the-match performance for Uruguay in his national side’s 4-1 friendly win against Nicaragua.

Pellistri was named in the starting XI by Uruguay boss Marcelo Bielsa – a huge vote of confidence in the youngster who repaid his manager with a fantastic display.

Pellistri started on his favoured right flank.

During the 90 minutes he was on the pitch, Pellistri registered 46 touches of the ball.

He successfully delivered 21 of the 27 passes he attempted, with a success rate of 78%. Two of Pellistri’s 21 successful passes were key passes.

The 21-year-old created two big chances.

He also had two shots on target to his name that required the Nicaragua goalkeeper to swing into immediate action.

Pellistri blocked one shot. One of the forward’s strengths is his dribbling. Pellistri embarked on six dribbles. He came out on top on five occasions.

Defensively, Pellistri was excellent. The player won an impressive eight of the 12 ground duels he delved into. He was not required to contest anything in the air.

He made two crucial interceptions and won three tackles.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

It was a tremendous outing for Pellistri, who has now accumulated 12 competitive appearances for Uruguay since he made his debut last year – an impressive feat at such a young age.

Last season, Pellistri showed flashes of his potential and what he can do in a United shirt if given the opportunity.

He came off the bench on a number of instances and made a positive difference. He is one of the United stars whose futures will need to be decided this summer.

It was reported a while ago that United were keen to send him out on loan in search of regular playing time. With Antony and Amad Diallo likely to be the Red Devils’ right wing options next term, a temporary departure may be the in the best interest of Pellistri.

