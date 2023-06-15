Goncalo Ramos: Paris Saint-Germain make Benfica star their top transfer target



Benfica striker and Manchester United target Goncalo Ramos tops Paris Saint-Germain’s transfer list, according to a new report.

It has been previously reported that Ramos is one of the names on United’s list.

United have even scouted Ramos on numerous occasions in the past.

A Bola reports that PSG have the Portuguese goalscorer on their radar. Ramos is the Ligue 1 giants’ priority target as they seek to secure the services of a reliable goalscorer.

A Bola adds that amidst interest from United and PSG, Ramos has a guarantee from Benfica that if he stays, he will be awarded fresh terms that will reflect his growing status and prominent role in the team.

“This hypothesis [of increasing Ramos’s salary] was already raised during the 2022/2023 season, whose initial talks took place in January, although without major developments,” A Bola states.

“The Portuguese international has a contract until 2025 and a release clause of €120 million, but the current salary conditions do not reflect the status he has acquired in the meantime, since he is not one of the best paid players in the squad.”

A Bola points out that if Ramos fails to arrive at an agreement with either United or PSG, he is assured of more money ahead of next season.

It’s easy to see why Benfica are making an effort to keep the 21-year-old.

Last season, he managed to score 19 goals and register two assists in Portugal’s top flight.

He finished as the league’s second-highest goalscorer, only behind Porto’s Mehdi Taremi, who bagged 22 goals.

In 47 appearances across all competitions for Benfica, Ramos netted 27 goals. He is a potent source of goals and has an eye for finding the back of the net.

The salary bump is unlikely to entice Ramos to stay in Lisbon, however. The real battle is between the Red Devils and PSG as long as both are prepared to meet that release clause.

