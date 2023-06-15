Huge transfer boost for Manchester United in Moises Caicedo race as Arsenal withdraw interest



Arsenal have withdrawn their interest in Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder and Manchester United target Moises Caicedo.

Caicedo is a player United are closely monitoring as they look to bring in midfield reinforcements.

Last week, Fabrizio Romano reported that United have asked to be kept informed about Caicedo’s information as the race for his signing rages on.

Romano said that contrary to public opinion, Caicedo would not cost €100m and a fee in the region of £70-80m would be enough to secure the Ecuadorian’s services.

Arsenal were keen to sign Caicedo on top of Declan Rice. Chelsea are also thought to be hot on the trail of Caicedo.

The Times, however, reports that Arsenal are no longer pursuing a deal to sign the talented 21-year-old.

“Arsenal have withdrawn their interest in Moisés Caicedo, who was one of their targets at the start of the summer,” the outlet claims.

“Brighton & Hove Albion have conceded that the midfielder will leave the club in this transfer window but are thought to want at least £80 million.”

The Times indicate that Chelsea and United are the two clubs left to fight it out for the Brighton star.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph journalist Matt Law mentions that Chelsea are frontrunners to sign Caicedo despite not being able to offer Champions League football next season.

Chelsea believe Caicedo is open to joining them even without the prospect of playing in the competition.

As per Law, Brighton owner Tony Bloom is understood to value Caicedo as high as £120 million. It seems unlikely that even Todd Boehly will pay that, although Chelsea are aware they will need to bid well over £80 million.

The Blues are ready to offer players to Brighton as part of a deal to get Caicedo.

Bayern Munich had the Ecuador international on their list but Florian Plettenberg reports that Caicedo has made it clear his wish is to remain in the Premier League.

Bayern know how the player feels.

❗️Bayern has informed about him. There were talks with his management and he was on the list as reported! After developments of today it’s clear that Bayern has no chance. ➡️ Caicedo has decided to stay in the Premier League!

➡️ Bayern is informed about that. Decision soon… pic.twitter.com/AqNPc3VHKV — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 15, 2023

The latest from Plettenberg this evening is that the Ecuadorian has chosen to join Chelsea, with “final negotiations” in progress, but that is yet to be verified from other sources.

United tried to sign Caicedo back in 2020 before he made the switch from Independiente del Valle to the Amex Stadium in 2021.

Earlier this year, Caicedo signed a new deal lasting until 2027 after clamouring for a move to Arsenal during the winter transfer window.

Caicedo would arguably be a huge upgrade for United compared to some of the options currently available to Erik ten Hag. Even at such a young age, he is a force in the middle of the park.

Caicedo is powerful, technically gifted and a defensive colossus.

