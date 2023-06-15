Manchester United agree deal with Hibernian to send Will Fish back for second loan spell



Manchester United defender Will Fish is closing in on a return to Hibs ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The Daily Record reports that Aberdeen are set to miss out on Fish, who they had earmarked as a defensive target for the upcoming campaign.

Fish played 21 games in the Scottish Premiership last term and managed to score three goals. 18 of his games came as a starter.

When on the pitch, Hibs only conceded 23 goals and kept an impressive seven clean sheets.

The Daily Record mentions, “The Easter Road club have agreed a deal with Manchester United which will see the 20-year-old defender return to the Scottish Premiership next season.”

“It is a major boost for boss Lee Johnson because he was one of his top summer targets.”

The Daily Record points out that United are impressed by the progress Fish displayed during his time with Hibs, and the Red Devils want his development to continue.

Fish will be crucial to Hibs as they attempt to book their slot in the Europa Conference League.

The Scottish giants are in the competition’s playoffs, following their third-placed finish after a win against St Mirren.

Fish is yet another case of a United youngster who enjoyed successful loan spell with his club last season.

Amad Diallo and Hannibal Mejbri are other examples. The Peoples Person covered a report which revealed that Erik ten Hag will decide the futures of the club’s academy stars after evaluating them during pre-season.

Some will be given the opportunity to impress the United boss during the scheduled tour.

