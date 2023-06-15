Manchester United and Bayern Munich target Jeremie Frimpong will not extend contract



Jeremie Frimpong is pushing for a move to the Premier League this summer, according to media in Germany.

Frimpong, 22, has been linked with a move to Manchester United for several months now with the Muppetiers indicating that talks have already been held between the two parties.

Previous reports suggested that Erik ten Hag had pinpointed right-back as a key position to improve this summer, with the Dutchman keen to add attacking impetus in this area.

In light of Diogo Dalot’s contract extension and with Aaron Wan-Bissaka having made the place his own during the season finale, it is unlikely that the club will pursue refurbishments in this department.

Not only does football director John Murtough have to navigate the murky transfer window waters in the darkness of United’s ownership limbo, but there is also the necessity for the club to manoeuvre around financial fair play rules.

With such, a budget in the region of €100-150million has been earmarked, with the possibility of vastly improving this figure through player sales.

Frimpong has enjoyed his first major headline-grabbing season with Bayer Leverkusen, scoring a remarkable nine goals and contributing 11 assists as an attacking full-back in all competitions.

The Dutchman, who moved to Manchester when he was seven years of age, was educated in Manchester City’s academy before breaking through in men’s professional football at Celtic as a teenager.

Stephan von Nocks has reported via German football outlet Kicker that Frimpong is eyeing a move back to England this summer.

It is said that a contract extension at Leverkusen is “off the table”. His current deal expires in June 2025.

With such, this summer would be the ideal time for the Bundesliga club to gain a significant amount of cash for Frimpong’s services, with the player wanting to “take the next step” in his career.

They will, however, demand a fee close to €50m.

Bayern Munich — who have mastered the art of poaching their domestic rivals’ best players — are also thought to be tracking Frimpong.

