Manchester United set to make second bid for Mason Mount after £40m offer is rejected



Manchester United are set to table a second bid to Chelsea for Mason Mount after the Red Devils’ initial £40m offer was rejected.

The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that Chelsea turned down United’s £40m bid, which the Blues deemed too low.

It is thought that Chelsea are only willing to part with Mount for £70m.

United remain confident that the England man will not sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge and are prepared to play the long game to get a transfer over the line.

Personal terms are not expected to be an issue.

BBC’s Simon Stone reports that United do not feel Chelsea’s £70m valuation of Mount is realistic.

Stone adds that United are likely to submit another offer for the England international but the 20-time English champions are wary of their overall transfer budget this summer.

Stone’s report is backed by Ben Jacobs, who says that there’s still a high chance Mount makes the switch to Old Trafford.

“Manchester United will be back for a second bid for Mason Mount. Chelsea rejected the initial £40m offer near-instantly.”

“There remains a high probability Mount will leave and he’s keen on the Manchester United move.”

“Chelsea sticking to their valuation for now and Manchester United won’t go above £60m.”

Manchester United will be back for a second bid for Mason Mount. #CFC rejected the initial £40m offer near-instantly. There remains a high probability Mount will leave and he's keen on the #MUFC move. Chelsea sticking to their valuation for now and #MUFC won't go above £60m. pic.twitter.com/HKcMie86VE — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 14, 2023

Already, United have shown they’re not willing to back down if the terms are not right. It has been relayed that the Red Devils are no longer pursuing Harry Kane because, on top of Tottenham Hotspurs’ unwillingness to sell, Kane would cost too much.

United have been linked to other midfielders including Adrien Rabiot and Moises Caicedo.

Amidst United’s insistence that they will not fork out more than £60m, the pressure is on Chelsea and whether they’re ready to lose Mount for free in a year’s time.

