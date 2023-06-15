Manchester United target Marcus Thuram closing in on AC Milan transfer



Manchester United target Marcus Thuram is edging closer to a move to AC Milan.

A week ago, The Peoples Person covered a report which explained Milan’s interest in Thuram.

It was detailed that Milan appreciate Thuram’s profile and the attributes he possesses – he is fast and can also play on the wing if needed.

Milan boss Stefano Pioli spoke to Thuram about the prospect of moving to the San Siro.

According to Calciomercato via GIFN, it seems like the United target has made his choice.

“Marcus Thuram is reportedly close to joining Milan after a long wait of introspection. Milan’s patience with Marcus Thuram is set to bear fruit as the Frenchman is leaning toward choosing the Rossoneri over a potential Paris Saint-Germain transfer.”

“The Ligue 1 champions [PSG] have offered the 25-year-old a contract of €7 million with bonuses but Milan won’t be able to reach those staggering heights.”

That Thuram is close to being taken off the market represents another significant blow for United, whose options in the striker position are dwindling.

Yesterday, it was relayed that the Red Devils will no longer be pursuing Harry Kane. Tottenham Hotspurs’s reluctance to sell coupled with the England captain’s high asking price have rendered an Old Trafford switch almost impossible to get over the line.

United suffered another setback when it was indicated they would have to cough up significantly more money than previously thought for Rasmus Hojlund.

Atalanta are demanding £86million for Hojlund.

Another United target, Goncalo Ramos is attracting heavy interest from PSG.

With Thuram about to seal his move to the Rossoneri, he represents another missed opportunity for United, who may find themselves short of a reliable goalscorer to sign. The Red Devils cannot afford to continue being inactive while their rivals swoop for the players they want.

