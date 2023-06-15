Manchester United to sell Ethan Laird with Queens Park Rangers keen

Manchester United look set to part ways with academy graduate Ethan Laird this summer.

As reported by The Peoples Person yesterday, the club saw fit to trigger a one-year extension in his current deal.

Laird would have left the club on a free transfer at the end of the month had that option not been triggered.

He enjoyed a good campaign on loan at Queens Park Rangers last season, making 30 appearances in the Championship. His start to the season was particularly emphatic, with QPR’s official twitter account posting “We need to talk about this right-back,” in response to an excellent display against Millwall. “Another monster performance from Ethan Laird.”

While injuries have affected his development, Laird’s obvious talent has impressed many United fans – there was even something of a clamour to cut his loan spell short last January, such were his performance levels.

But according to The Athletic, the expectation is that Laird will be leaving the club permanently during this transfer window.

United tried to agree a new contract with the Englishman before he went out on loan, but no agreement could be reached.

That is unlikely to change, with the player determined to get more first team football.

The 21-year-old realises that his best chance of doing so is leaving Old Trafford and a permanent more now looks almost certain.

A number of Championship clubs have already registered their interest in Ethan Laird, with QPR unsurprisingly fronting the queue.

While there will be some disappointment that the player looks to have no future at Old Trafford given his early promise, the presence of newly-contracted Diogo Dalot and a resurgent Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the squad – both 24 – makes a pathway into the first team difficult for Laird.

Manchester United will hope to secure a good price for Laird, although with a Transfermarkt value of €8m, his sale will provide only a marginal increase in Erik ten Hag’s transfer budget at best.