Marcus Rashford reveals reaction to Man City’s win against Inter Milan

Marcus Rashford admits he couldn’t bear to watch Manchester City’s Champions League celebrations after they sealed a historic Treble.

Whilst the England striker tuned in to their 1-0 win over Inter Milan, he says the television was instantly switched off following the final whistle, to avoid seeing Pep Guardiola’s men lift the trophy.

“I like watching the best games and that is what I did but after they win the game I don’t need to watch them celebrating, all that stuff, so TV off,” Rashford explained. “Let’s be honest, it is not anything new. The only thing new is that they managed to win all three.”

Rashford explained that his cross-city rivals ‘did their talking on the pitch’ and he would have no problem in congratulating them on their remarkable achievement.

Man City became only the second English club side to win the coveted domestic treble with European Cup success following a Premier League title and FA Cup victory.

The United forward insisted that his side must accept the challenge City pose and push for trophies in the coming campaign.

“Is it a challenge?” Rashford said. “Yeah, but we can’t shy away from it, we have to face it and do our best next season.”

The Red Devils were victims of City’s dominance earlier this month following defeat in the FA Cup final at Wembley. Yet despite the “huge disappointment,” Rashford reiterates that manager Erik ten Hag should be praised for the impact he’s had on the club during his debut season.

“He came in and he wanted to win,” Rashford said. “We managed to win a trophy [the Carabao Cup] and get back in the Champions League spots, get to another final and it is definitely a progression from the previous year, or a couple of years before.”

The 25-year-old “loves playing for” Ten Hag and went on to credit the United manager for his role in personally helping him to “relight the flame that was missing.”

Under the Dutchman’s tutorage, Rashford’s individual improvement this season has been monumental. He found the net 30 times in all competitions which accounts for a quarter of the goals he has scored in eight years at Old Trafford – winning this year’s Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award.

With the summer transfer window having opened on Wednesday, it is now imperative that the United boss be given a substantial budget and recruit in the right key areas, if the club have realistic ambitions of halting City’s domination next season.