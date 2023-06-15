Mauricio Pochettino plans to stick with Kepa Arrizabalaga as Chelsea drop goalkeeper plans

After a season of progress under a new regime, Manchester United are looking to add to their squad this summer.

The transfer window officially opens today and Erik ten Hag is entering phase two of his Old Trafford revolution.

With Champions League football secured for next season, convincing players to join the club should be that much easier.

One position that United are looking to upgrade is that of the goalkeeper, with David de Gea struggling to adapt to Ten Hag’s style of play.

However, top quality goalkeepers are in short supply across Europe and United will expect to face stiff competition should one become available in the coming weeks.

But, as reported by Sky Sports, one team that will not be competing for a new goalkeeper is Chelsea, with incoming Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino happy to head into the new season with Kepa Arrizabalaga between the sticks.

Sky Sports News understands Mauricio Pochettino plans to go into next season with Kepa Arrizabalaga as his first-choice goalkeeper…👀🧤 pic.twitter.com/RYGwQGixqQ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 14, 2023

It was thought Pochettino would be eyeing an upgrade considering Arrizabalaga’s struggles since £71million switch back in 2018.

It’s good news for United who are scouring the market for a De Gea replacement and with a trigger-happy team like Chelsea out of the way should aid the Red Devils.

Both Inter and AC Milan goalkeepers Amadou Onana and Mike Maignan have been linked with United along with Brentford’s David Raya.

Porto’s Diogo Costa is the ideal choice for many fans and United are reportedly exploring the option of signing the Portuguese stopper.

United No 1 is reportedly close to a contract extension at Old Trafford but it is yet to be officially signed off by the club.

Whether De Gea signs a new contract or not, Ten Hag is acutely aware of the need to upgrade between the sticks having seen the Spaniard struggle this season.