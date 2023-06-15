Picture: Christian Eriksen shows off nasty-looking black eye while on Denmark international duty



Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has assured fans that he is all right after a picture surfaced of him sporting a black eye.

Eriksen is currently on international duty with Denmark after his first season at Old Trafford.

The 31-year-old is in line to start for Denmark in upcoming games against North Ireland on Friday and Slovenia on Monday.

A picture appeared on social media that showed Eriksen with an ugly-looking black eye.

There was also surgical tape above his left eye socket and purple bruising.

Despite the nasty injury, Eriksen appears jolly and in good spirits as he poses with his thumbs up.

Christian Eriksen on IG. Caption this for me please…lemme hear your thoughts 🔴❤️👹 pic.twitter.com/eaG1gwE5JM — Bundy (@UtdBundy) June 13, 2023

The Danish FA posted a picture of the United star with the caption, “He’s been sewed up and is ready.”

Eriksen himself wrote on social media, “And everything is ok.”

All signs point to the United star sustaining the injury during Denmark training.

The Sun reports that the eye injury caused Eriksen to miss a group autograph signing for the team’s fans.

Eriksen apologized for not being able to fulfil this obligation. Alongside assuring concerned supporters of his well-being, he stated, “So great to see all of you who showed up today. Sorry I couldn’t sign some autographs, but I just had to be stitched.”

Denmark national team manager Kasper Hjulmand said about the injury, “Christian got a blow on his eye and had some stitches. I don’t think we should be worried. He will be ready on Friday.”

After the international fixtures, Eriksen will join up with the rest of his United teammates as the Red Devils’ pre-season tour begins.

