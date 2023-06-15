Ryan Gravenberch gives hugely encouraging transfer hint amidst Manchester United interest



Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has refused to rule out a summer transfer to another club as Manchester United circle.

Last month, The Peoples Person covered a report which detailed United’s interest in Gravenberch.

Erik ten Hag worked with Gravenberch at Ajax before the player sealed a sensational move to Bayern last summer.

Gravenberch has found life in Bavaria difficult. The player endured a tumultuous personal season which saw his role under Julian Nagelsmann greatly limited.

Thomas Tuchel’s arrival at the Allianz Arena gave Gravenberch a little bit of a lifeline. He even started the final game of the season in which Bayern won the Bundesliga in dramatic fashion.

It was indicated that United and any other club will find it hard to pry Gravenberch from Bayern’s hands. The German giants have no interest in selling the 21-year-old.

However, according to the player, his wish ahead of next season is to play regularly – whether that’s at Bayern or anywhere else.

Gravenberch was interviewed by De Telegraaf, where he opened up on the challenges of his first season in Germany.

He said, “I had expected that I would get more chances and minutes than I eventually got. I had done a very good preparation and I thought I deserved it. If you see what was on the bench … the choices were, for example, between Leroy Sané or Serge Gnabry and Sadio Mané or Kingsley Coman. Not normal actually. Go make those choices.”

Gravenberch was asked whether he’s assured to stay at Bayern under Tuchel’s management.

He did not confirm this definitively. He cleverly replied, “It may be that there are plans with me. I haven’t really talked to the coach about that yet, that will come after the European Championship when I’m back from Georgia and Romania.”

“Then we will see how it is. I just want to play more.”

He added that while his preference is to make his mark at Bayern, he cannot rule out going elsewhere for greener pastures.

“I just want to play more, preferably at Bayern Munich. And otherwise at a club where I play 100 percent. That is my preference. Because I don’t want to have another year like the one I’ve had now. One season like that is good, I really learned a lot. But I just want to play football.”

United must be alive to Gravenberch’s situation, moreso after his admission. In his age bracket, he’s still one of the best and has enormous potential to develop even further.

The Red Devils are on the hunt for midfield reinforcements and Gravenberch would be an astute addition to the ranks.

