“Two top clubs” expected to join Arsenal and bid for Declan Rice as Man United register their interest



Two top English clubs are expected to bid for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

Manchester United are interested in Rice and have him on their transfer list.

Following West Ham’s triumph in the Europa Conference League, club chairman David Sullivan spoke to the media and admitted that Rice has his heart set on an exit from the London Stadium.

Sullivan said that West Ham have come to terms with the fact that they will lose their captain this summer.

Arsenal are thought to be heavy favourites to sign Rice. The Gunners recently lodged an initial offer of £80million plus £10million in add-ons that was rejected by the Hammers.

On top of Arsenal’s offer being low, West Ham are not satisfied with the payment schedule suggested by the Gunners. West Ham want the full amount settled more quickly.

The Telegraph reports that Rice is set to be the subject of an intense bidding war with the likes of Manchester City, United and Chelsea likely to be involved.

“The battle to sign Declan Rice has exploded with claims that two more “top clubs” are expected to bid for the midfielder in the next 24 hours after an opening offer from Arsenal was rejected.”

“It is unclear who the clubs that West Ham United expect to make an offer are but sources have confirmed that Manchester City regard the England international as a “strong option” and are very interested in signing him.”

“Chelsea are also in contention – but are believed to be less likely to bid – having asked West Ham to wait as they try and move players on before buying. Similarly Manchester United have registered their interest although that appears to depend on the outcome of their takeover battle.”

The Telegraph reveals that a source told them that “the market will decide” how much the 24-year-old eventually costs.

West Ham are said to be delighted by the prospect of United and Man City joining the bidding war to sign Rice. This will serve to drive the midfielder’s price up and not give Arsenal a free run at him.

The Europa Conference League champions will use the fee Real Madrid forked out for Rice as a benchmark for how much they intend to fetch for Rice.

While it’s still unclear whether United will be among the “top clubs” expected to bid for Rice in the next 24 hours, it’s clear the player’s destination is far from being definitively known anytime soon.

