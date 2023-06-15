Tyrell Malacia’s nightmare cameo costs Netherlands as they lose to Croatia in the Nations League

The Netherlands suffered defeat at the hands of Croatia in the Nations League semifinal last night, ending their dreams of a second final out of three in the competition.

Luka Modric inspired the Croatians to a 4-2 extra-time win in Rotterdam.

Donyell Malen gave the home side the lead before Croatia hit back through second half goals from Andrej Kramaric and Mario Pasalic.

Noa Lang equalised in stoppage time to send the game to extra-time but a Bruno Petković strike and a Modric penalty sealed the impressive win for Croatia.

Manchester United’s Tyrell Malacia endured a horrific cameo for The Netherlands, coming off the bench in extra-time to give away the penalty for Croatia’s killer fourth.

Malacia lunged in with a desperate, wild challenge on Petković and the referee had no hesitation in pointing to the spot. Player of the Match Modric stroked home to put the tie beyond doubt.

The United man was also weak in his duels during his 15 mins on the pitch, losing three of four ground duels and getting beaten in his only aerial battle.

The only solace for Malacia comes in the fact that he can now get on his summer holiday and recharge for the new season.

The left-back enjoyed a solid first season in Manchester, keeping Luke Shaw on his toes and providing adequate cover for the Englishman when he was missing.

Malacia was Ten Hag’s first signing at the club and the boss will be hoping for an equally busy summer window this time around as well.

Wout Weghorst also played the best part of an hour for The Netherlands after coming on as sub midway through the second half.

However the big striker was largely ineffective, losing possession 10 times and failing to test the Croatian goalkeeper at any point during his 56-minute spell.

After spending the second half of the season on loan at Old Trafford, he will now return to his parent club Burnley for next season.