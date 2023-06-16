AC Milan preparing for huge offers from Manchester United, Manchester City for Theo Hernandez



The summer transfer window has opened and Manchester United are scrambling to land their priority targets but so far, it is proving to be a vexing chase.

While the need to bring in a striker and goalkeeper is well documented, one area which nobody thought required further investment was at left-back but both Corriere della Sera and Calciomercato are suggesting otherwise.

Luke Shaw has been one of the most improved performers under Erik ten Hag, with his defending and attacking capabilities earning praise from everyone.

LB addition not required

He also coolly slotted into the centre-back spot and was one of the contenders for Player of the Season. He was rewarded with a new long-term contract for his efforts.

The Dutch manager’s first signing was Tyrell Malacia and he started brightly but eventually faded but his biggest contribution was keeping Shaw on his toes.

Malacia is expected to settle into his new surroundings much better going forward.

Then there is the returning Alvaro Fernandez, who shone during his loan spell at Preston North End and was adjudged to be their Young Player of the Year.

Reports have indicated that he will be given a chance to impress during pre-season.

All this leaves very little room for a new addition but both aforementioned Italian outlets are claiming that the Red Devils are interested in a move for AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez.

According to Calciomercato, Milan will not consider selling their crown jewel if not for a huge fee considering his performances and that fact that he renewed his Rossoneri contract until 2026,

“To be taken into consideration, however, any offer from United should be an important one, in any case not less than 60 million euros,” the report mentioned.

Hernandez noise from Italy

To make matters even more spicy, Corriere della Sera have chipped in by stating that Pep Guardiola and Manchester City are set to clash with United for the Champions League winning Frenchman. There are offers from La Liga as well.

“It won’t be easy for Milan to reject the maxi offers coming for Theo Hernandez: the giants of the Premier League, the two Manchester clubs in primis, and the powers of La Liga are in the front row to grab the winger of the French national team who has renewed the contract with the Devil in February.”

Hernandez is versatile and played both as a left back and left winger for Milan last season, accumulating 45 games in all competitions while registering four goals and five assists.

He is valued at €60million as per Transfermarkt and currently, it makes little sense to move for the France international. It might just be noise from his agent trying to drum up interest for his client.