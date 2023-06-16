Burnley enter the Premier League loan race for Manchester United starlet Amad Diallo



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has a lot to figure out in terms of outgoings and incomings ahead of his second season in Manchester.

Apart from transfer activity, there is also the small matter of deciding what to do with promising academy graduates who are either returning from loan or those who have impressed for the age-group sides.

Of all the young stars, United fans are most eager to see Amad Diallo in action, fresh off a successful loan spell in the Championship with Sunderland.

He was their top-scorer as well as the Black Cats’ Young Player of the Year and almost single-handedly took them to the Championship play-offs.

Fans want to see Amad at OT

The Peoples Person has reported in the past that Ten Hag wants to see what the Ivorian is made up of in pre-season before deciding what the next course of action should be with regards to his career development.

There is a spot up for grabs on the right wing considering the travails of Antony in his debut season and the uncertainty surrounding the futures of Facundo Pellistri and Jadon Sancho.

But if it is felt that the Ivory Coast international is not yet ready for the step up, a Premier League loan move would be the next best outcome.

This will rule Sunderland out of the race despite their wishes to bring back the 20-year-old to The Stadium of Light.

Multiple Premier League outfits have expressed their interest in a move for the prodigious talent with Burnley the latest to join the race, as per 90min.

“Burnley have registered their interest in signing 20-year-old Amad Diallo on loan ahead of the 2023/24 season, 90min understands.

Burnley vying to win PL loan race for Amad

“90min understands that a number of Premier League clubs are keen to sign the youngster on a season-long loan deal ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

“One such club are Burnley, who recently booked their place back in the top flight after winning the Championship league title. Everton, West Ham United and Fulham have all registered their interest too.”

It will not be easy to receive game-time in the Premier League considering what is at stake and United cannot afford to get it wrong with regards to his next destination.

Burnley, under Vincent Kompany, play an attractive brand of football and could suit the former Atalanta starlet while the other trio have much larger fish to fry and would not necessarily guarantee anything to the winger.