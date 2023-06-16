Chelsea keen on securing Man United target Lautaro Martínez this summer



Inter Milan striker and Manchester United target Lautaro Martínez is “keen” on joining Chelsea as the transfer window explodes into action across Europe.

New Blues’ manager Mauricio Pochettino is said to be very interested in the player, who is expected to leave the Italian club this summer.

The Argentine striker is attracting huge interest from Premier League clubs including Chelsea and Man United. Both clubs are desperately looking for a regular starter who can slip straight into the starting eleven next season.

The 25-year-old played in 57 matches in all competitions this season, scoring 28 goals as his club reached the Champions League final.

According to Football Insider, sources have told the outlet that Martinez is, in fact, keen on Chelsea’s project despite no European football.

United manager Erik ten Hag will need to act swiftly if he wants to sign the striker who will no doubt be on the shortlist of many more clubs across Europe.

It does feel like he is turning his interest elsewhere with Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund a priority at this moment in time.

The outlet confirms that ‘Inter are keen to offload players this summer in a bid to raise funds for their window spending and would reluctantly listen to offers for the World Cup Winner.’

His services could be secured for a deal in the region of £60m, which could be affordable for Ten Hag.

The pending takeover and Financial Fair Play considerations have left United’s transfer budget expected to be very small compared to other summers. However, it could still be enough for the manager to secure a couple of good signings heading into next season and at £60 million, the Argentine could be one of the better options.

Martinez, who recently won the World Cup with Argentina, will no doubt be a quality option at his next club.

