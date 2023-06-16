David de Gea looks likely to leave Man United this summer



David de Gea looks set to leave Manchester United this summer, according to a new report.

The Mirror’s David McDonnell claims that “De Gea not included on Man Utd’s retained list of players, with sources indicating situation not as positive as it was a few weeks ago. A contract extension could still be agreed, but would require compromise on both sides:”

De Gea’s contract at United expires at the end of this month but a new deal at a drastically reduced salary was believed to be on the table for months, but went unsigned.

Meanwhile, the keeper’s form took a nosedive, with high profile errors against Sevilla in the Europa League, Southampton in the Premier League and Manchester City in the FA Cup final all scuppering United’s hope of more silverware.

This led to reports that Erik ten Hag was not signing off on the new deal, presumably after having second thoughts. Meanwhile, De Gea was said to be confident of securing another contract at the club.

And if The Mirror are to be believed, it is now looking very “bleak” for the Spaniard.

“United sources have indicated De Gea’s contractual situation is looking bleak, with the 31-year-old so far unwilling to accept a reduction on his current £375,000-a-week salary,” McDonnell explains.

“Included on United’s retained list are youth striker Mateo Mejia and Under 21s player-coach Tom Huddlestone, both of whom have received fresh contract offers from the club.

“But De Gea was omitted, despite being in the same contractual position as the pair, suggesting the former Spain international will be on his way this summer.”

McDonnell’s claim appears to be based on the retained list and some hearsay, so it will take some corroborating before taken as fact.

The Guardian’s Jamie Jackson, for example, says “Utd less unsure of De Gea new deal occurring than they were, say, a fortnight but remain optimistic the GK will sign fresh terms.”

Nonetheless, it does seem strange that United are being constantly linked with replacements and Ten Hag himself has suggested strongly that his side need to be able to play out better from the back and has stated that De Gea is not guaranteed to be number one next season.