FC Porto’s Mehdi Taremi now a target for Manchester United

We are two days into the summer transfer window and Manchester United’s ongoing pursuit of a striker has already hit a number of snags. Every approach made on Erik ten Hag’s behalf appears to be met with an exorbitant demand on price.

Victor Osimhen? £130m. Randal Kolo Muani? €100m. Rasmus Hojlund? £86m. Harry Kane? An undisclosed number of human souls, deposited directly into Daniel Levy’s bank account.

As reported by The Peoples Person, Man United are working to a budget which, while supplement-able via player sales, will likely prohibit them from splashing out on the players mentioned above, without some serious cost adjustments.

At this point, Erik ten Hag may need to get creative and, according to Iranian news outlet IMNA, that looks to be the case, with United now turning their attentions to Mehdi Taremi.

The FC Porto striker is available for just €25m according to the report, with the 30-year-old entering the final year of his contract in Portugal.

Taremi enjoyed a fine campaign last term, scoring 22 goals and providing seven assists in the Portuguese top tier.

He registered five goals and two assists in seven Champions League matches, and World Cup watchers will also remember his brace against England in the group stages.

As capable at dropping deep and turning the provider as he is at leading the line and attacking the box, Taremi’s game has plenty in common with Ten Hag’s ideal centre forward, Harry Kane.

And while he could hardly be expected to lift the quality of the Man United squad in quite the same way as the England captain could have done, he certainly offers an improvement upon the Dutchman’s current options up front.

It is easy to see why The Red Devils would opt to pursue Taremi given his profile, form, and fee, particularly in what appears to be a shrinking marketplace.

Whether Taremi ends up at Old Trafford or not, the Liga Portugal could be the place to shop this summer, with SL Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos looking far more available than previously thought, as reported by The Peoples Person earlier this morning.

The Portugal star has seen his price slashed to £68m, with his club having previously been thought to be holding out for Ramos’ full £102m release clause. At this point in the summer, the Benfica forward is more the quality of player Manchester United will be hoping to sign.