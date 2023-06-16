Goalkeeper update: Tom Heaton wanted by Luton Town and Hull City

Manchester United ‘s goalkeeping situation is becoming more of a problem with each passing day, with David de Gea yet to sign a new contract on reduced terms.

A deal has been agreed in principle but, as things stand, he will be a free agent in two weeks’ time.

With Dean Henderson expected to join Nottingham Forest on a permanent basis and Jack Butland’s loan expiring, United are lacking in numbers between the sticks.

As reported by The Athletic, Tom Heaton, whose contract was also due to expire at the end of the months, has seen his twelve-month extension option triggered.

That suggests that United will have at least one senior goalkeeper turning up for preseason as a matter of certainty.

However, that may not last long, with Heaton thought to be open to a move away from Old Trafford in search of first team football.

The 37-year-old is attracting interest from Premier League new boys Luton Town, while Hull City are also thought to be keen.

A move to Luton would likely be an attractive option for Tom Heaton, since he would be able to enjoy the twilight of his career playing regular football in England’s top flight.

He made only two appearances for Man United last season, with both coming in the early rounds of the Carabao Cup, and will have been disappointed to have missed out on the FA Cup final squad altogether.

But with the uncertainty surrounding De Gea at present, and the determination of Henderson to leave United, the club will not countenance a move until there is more clarity.

Whether that will be achieved via the Spaniard confirming his stay at the club or by the signing of a new goalkeeper is unclear at this stage.

United are considering a move for Andre Onana, along with a number of other top keepers, should De Gea opt to leave as a free agent.

Should he stay, The Athletic claims that Bart Verbruggen will be of interest, with the 20-year-old Anderlecht shot stopper thought to be a player United could develop in-house.