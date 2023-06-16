Inter Milan hero André Onana prefers Manchester United over Chelsea move



While a striker seems to be Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag’s priority in the summer, many will argue it is at the back where the club have truly struggled in his debut campaign.

Goalkeeper David de Gea might have won the Golden Glove but he was single-handedly responsible for United’s Europa League quarterfinal exit and their FA Cup final loss at the hands of Manchester City.

He committed numerous errors in the Premier League as well, notably letting in daisy-cutters against Brentford and West Ham in games that United lost.

DDG replacement needed

It is easy to see that the Spaniard is not suited to Ten Hag’s demands due to his weak passing ability and his inability to command his box and initiate sweeping actions.

The 32-year-old’s contract is set to end in June with both parties locked in talks but while a new long-term contract extension is close, albeit on reduced wages, so far the contract is yet to be signed off by the club.

The United boss is hell-bent on adding competition for the No 1 spot and he has given no assurances to to the Spain international regarding his place in his future plans.

The 20-time English league champions have been linked with a plethora of keepers including Diogo Costa of Porto and Brentford’s David Raya while Everton star Jordan Pickford has also found himself in the running.

But as per The Guardian, Inter Milan’s Andre Onana could be the one to come to Old Trafford, having already worked with the United manager during his Ajax days.

The report has mentioned that despite Chelsea’s interests, the Cameroonian is more interested in joining the Manchester club than the London side.

Onana prefers United

“Chelsea face competition from Manchester United for the signing of the Internazionale goalkeeper André Onana.

“Chelsea and United have registered an interest in Onana with Inter, whose financial problems could force them to sell. It is believed the Cameroon international would favour a move to United.”

The 27-year-old played a pivotal role in Inter’s run to the Champions League final and despite defeat, Onana was magnificent with his passing out from the back.

In 41 games across all competitions, he kept 19 clean sheets and is valued at €35million according to Transfermarkt and has four years left in his current contract.