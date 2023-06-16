Jamal Musiala “very unhappy” in Germany amidst rumours of £100m Man United offer

Manchester United will attempt to bring Bayern Munich starlet Jamal Musiala to Old Trafford this summer.

According to Spanish news outlet El Nacional, United are eager to sign the German international and looking “to steal him away from Thomas Tuchel.”

With the Red Devils still under Glazer family rule, there has predictably been talk of a limited budget for Erik ten Hag to work with during this transfer window. Yet things could be about to change.

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al-Thani is now seemingly close to completing a takeover of the club for around £6 billion.

One of the Qatari’s first objectives will be squad investment with a view of challenging for major honours, including the Champions League.

With new owners in place United would likely be able to offer in the region of £100 million for Musiala.

The German international is considered to be one of the most promising young talents in European football.

Although only 20 years old, Musiala has already become a key figure for Bayern, scoring 16 goals and providing 16 assists across all competitions this season.

The former England youth player reportedly wouldn’t rule out a move to the Premier League at any stage.

Musiala is said to be “tired in the Bundesliga, and is very unhappy with the project at the Allianz Arena.”

He was amongst those at Bayern who supported Julian Nagelsmann and was very disappointed by his dismissal back in March.

Musiala could put pressure on the club to force an exit and United potentially ready to make a substantial offer.

However supporters should be wary of such reports linking the player to Old Trafford with any deal highly unlikely at this stage.