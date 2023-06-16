Manchester United should avoid Antoine Griezmann signing despite his €25 million release clause

With the transfer window now open, clubs across Europe will start to make their moves in a bid to improve their respective squads for next season.

Manchester United are very much in the market for reinforcements, after a season of progress under a new regime.

Erik ten Hag has ensured Champions League football will return to Old Trafford next season after guiding his side to a third place finish in the Premier League.

The boss will be hoping the decision makers at the club will kick into action to deliver on his identified targets.

United’s transfer kitty still remains unclear due to the ongoing sale of the club, from the much-maligned Glazer family ownership.

Given the uncertainty of funds, United are in the market for economic deals who can still add quality to Ten Hag’s side.

As reported by Spanish media, one player who may fall into this bracket, is long standing target Antoine Griezmann.

Griezmann has a release clause of just 25 million euros this summer which, in modern terms, looks a steal for someone of his quality.

The World Cup winner has found his form again at Atleti and enjoyed a fine season last time out with Diego Simeone.

However, despite his fine form which included an outstanding World Cup in Qatar, United should approach any deal with caution.

At 32 years of age and given the demands Erik ten Hag puts on his players, the ship has sailed for Griezmann and United.

La Liga operates at a much slower pace than the Premier League, which is unforgiving when affording technical players time to operate.

And despite the experience that Griezmann has, the physicality of the English game has always been something people have argued the forward would struggle to cope with.

Entering the final stages of his career, United will do well to avoid the temptation of bringing a player they have always admired to the club, with the pitfalls staring them in the face.

Griezmann would no doubt demand high wages and bring a spotlight with him that would demand perfection, something that players struggle to cope with at Old Trafford.

Furthermore, Griezmann isn’t pushing for a move out of Spain and with Ten Hag’s demand for players who will give their all for the shirt, singing a player who isn’t itching to make the move to Manchester feels like a step in the wrong direction.