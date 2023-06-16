Manchester United “weighing up” mammoth offer for Andre Onana

Manchester United are considering a bid for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The Cameroonian shot stopper has been linked with a switch to Old Trafford previously, but The Athletic now reports that Th Red Devils are weighing up a move.

Onana was exceptional in Inter’s run to the Champions League final and, despite finishing a runner-up, caught the eye with his performance against Manchester City.

Even prior to his heroics in the knockout stages, Onana was considered to be the 9th best goalkeeper in the world by FourFourTwo magazine.

Manchester United have an agreement in principle with to extend David de Gea‘s contract on a reduced salary.

But the Spaniard is yet to put pen to paper on the deal, meaning that he may no longer be a United player in two weeks time.

.As such, Man United are looking at goalkeepers from the top shelf, and Onana would be a considerable upgrade in a number of key areas.

The Inter star was statistically the best shot stopper in last season’s Champions League, conceding 7.6 goals fewer than he ought to have done, based on his Post-shot expected goals faced minus his actual number of goals conceded.

He is also an excellent distributor capable of line breaking passes, is reliable in possession, and proactive in dealing with threats.

Chelsea are thought to have also held talks with Onana but, as reported by The Peoples Person, Mauricio Pochettino is intent on fielding Kepa Arrizabalaga as his first choice next season. In any case, it appears the ex-Ajax keeper would prefer a move to Old Trafford.

The Athletic reports that Andre Onana will likely cost around £70m, which would represent a significant portion of United’s transfer budget.

Therefore for a deal to be realistic, the club will likely be forced to offload a couple of players to offset the cost. But for a player so perfectly suited to Erik ten Hag’s preferred style of play, that could be a shrewd move.