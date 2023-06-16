Official Man United retained list: David de Gea absent

Manchester United have announced their official retained list for the upcoming season, with a couple of curiosities catching attention.

As reported by The Peoples Person, Ethan Laird and Nathan Bishop saw their one-year option triggered by the club, as too did Tom Heaton.

It can now be confirmed that 19-year-old Rhys Bennet will also remain a United player for a further twelve months. Among the Year 2 Scholarship players, Sonny Aljofree and Marcus Lawrence have also had options triggered.

Man United have listed both player-coach Tom Huddlestone and Mateo Mejia on the retained list as well, despite both coming to the end of their deals this month as things stand.

A pair of asterisks next to their names indicated that both players have been offered new contracts, with the suggestion that the club is confident that extensions will be signed off by the end of the month.

What is curious is that David de Gea, who has been offered a new deal, is not included on the list.

This does not appear to be an oversight, as the Spaniard is mentioned before the publication of the list. “Discussions remain open with David de Gea over a potential new contract” is the official line from the club.

It has been widely reported that De Gea’s new deal has been agreed in principle, but the above appears to contradict that stance, perhaps suggesting that there remain points on which the player and club disagree regarding a new contract.

Given United are keen to reduce both his salary and – potentially – his role in the team going forward, it is easy to imagine where such disagreements might form.

It has been pointed out elsewhere that Mason Greenwood is also on the retained list, but it must be noted that this is no indication of an outcome of the internal investigation into the player, which is ongoing. His inclusion on the list is merely a result of him still being under contract at the club.

Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe, Ethan Galbraith, Di’Shon Bernard, Eric Hanbury, Charlie Wellens and Manni Norkett are all set to be released by the club.