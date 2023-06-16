Tributes pour in for former Manchester United defender Gordon McQueen



The Peoples Person team is very saddened to hear about the loss of one of United’s greatest ever centre backs, Gordon McQueen, who passed away earlier this week aged 70 after a two-year struggle with dementia.

McQueen controversially joined United from rivals Leeds United in 1978 alongside another fellow Scot, Joe Jordan.

The pair were an instant hit at Old Trafford and McQueen went on to form a formidable centre-back partnership with another Scot, captain Martin Buchan.

McQueen went on to make 184 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 20 goals.

He also played 30 times for Scotland and scored five, including the famous header against England in the Home internationals in June, 1977.

For United, he was on the losing side in the 1979 FA Cup final against Arsenal, scoring the first of United’s pair in that game.

But he would return to Wembley triumphant four years later when United overcame Brighton to lift the trophy.

His daughter Hayley will be a familiar face to United fans as she has been a presenter on MUTV and Sky Sports.

As per The Mail, she and the rest of his family recently made public their frustration at the lack of support from the PFA for Gordon, and for other players whose early onset dementia is almost certainly linked to heading footballs professionally.

“They should be helping him in his hour of need,” Hayley said at the time.

The PFA have sinced promised to set up a fund but it will be too little, too late for the McQueen family.

Tributes have poured in for the much-loved defender.

Former teammate Lou Macari described him as the “biggest character in football, large as life, funny, full of desire.”

Bryan Robson wrote “Gordon was one of the best centre-backs I had the privilege of playing with,” said Robson. “He was strong and brave, and ahead of his times in being a defender who could play out from the back and contribute as much in attack as he did in defence.

“He was a perfect fit for Manchester United with his flair, courage and big personality, and that’s why the fans loved him.

“Most importantly, though, he was a brilliant person with a huge heart. He lit up any room he walked into, and that’s how he should be remembered.”