Zidane Iqbal set to leave Manchester United this summer



Manchester United midfielder Zidane Iqbal is set to leave Old Trafford during the ongoing transfer window.

Iqbal was United’s breakout star during last summer’s pre-season tour in Thailand and Australia.

Heading into last season, it was expected he would feature prominently under Erik ten Hag, but this did not come to pass.

Throughout the campaign, Iqbal failed to play even one minute of senior football – in all competitions.

He was an unused sub for United on 17 occasions for the first team.

He managed 13 appearances in total for the U23s and did not register a single goal contribution.

The Peoples Person covered a report in April which indicated Iqbal’s change of representation. The 20-year-old is now a client of SEG International, the same agency that represents Ten Hag.

Football Insider reports that Iqbal is expected to leave United in the next few weeks, with a bevvy of clubs interested in his services.

“The 20-year-old is currently being monitored by clubs in the Championship, League One, as well clubs in the Netherlands, Spain, and Portugal.”

“There is no indication yet whether the move will be a loan or a permanent switch but we understand that the player will be assessing all options while club sources have told us that they would prefer to see the youngster head out on a temporary basis and make a return in 2024.”

Manchester World mentions, “A departure on loan looks the most likely outcome, although a permanent exit cannot be ruled out at this stage.”

Understandably, Iqbal’s priority is to move to a club that can offer him game time, as he seeks to jolt his career back to life.

Iqbal was keen to go out on loan in January but Ten Hag vetoed the decision to let him leave, partly due to the club’s injury crisis at the time.

At one point, Scott McTominay, Donny Van de Been and Christian Eriksen were all sidelined from action. With United looking to recruit in the midfield department, the time is right to let Iqbal go out and prove his mettle elsewhere.

