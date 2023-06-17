Alex Telles to return to Manchester United after loan spell at Sevilla

After overseeing a season of progress in his first year at Manchester United, Erik ten Hag’s eyes are now firmly fixed on the summer transfer window.

The Dutch manager will be hoping for additions that not only match his playing style but also embodies the mentality that is required to play at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag is keen to instil a tougher core to a United side that has had a soft centre for far too long in recent times.

Incomings and outgoings are expected this summer and one man who will likely be departing on a permanent basis is left back Alex Telles.

Telles spent last season on loan at Sevilla and, despite enjoying a decent season in Spain, he is not expected to force his way back into Ten Hag’s plans in Manchester.

After signing Tyrell Malacia last summer to play backup to Luke Shaw, there does not appear to be any room for Telles in the current squad.

The Brazilian played 40 times in all competitions for Sevilla this season and started the Europa League final against Roma, in which the Spaniard’s won on penalties.

Telles will be happy with his contribution in Seville and it should have been enough to attract interest from clubs who would benefit from Telles experience.

The Peoples Person reported that Galatasaray are one of the clubs open to offering Telles a route out of Old Trafford, where he would be joining the Turkish champions.

Telles has a contract at United until 2024 but United are willing to let him go this summer. They will be aiming to recoup as much of the £13.8m fee paid to Porto in 2020 as possible.

If the 30-year-old does move on, it will be fair to say his time at United didn’t quite go according to plan.

Brief flashes of his technical ability included a stunning volley in the Champions League against Villarreal in 2021 but such moments were all too fleeting.

Telles is currently earning 100k-a-week at United and with the club looking to limit expenditure and raise funds to reinvest in the current squad, the left back must be moved on this summer.