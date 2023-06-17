Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins “on the radar” for Manchester United

Manchester United are hoping to secure a new striker before Erik ten Hag kicks off preseason, but the options available to the club look to be dwindling.

The likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen are at clubs determined not to sell, while the asking prices for Rasmus Hojlund and Randal Kolo Muani are far higher than what United would be prepared to pay.

Now, as reported by The Athletic, United are considering a move for Aston Willva striker Ollie Watkins.

Ten Hag is said to appreciate his Premier League experience and consistent returns, potentially viewing him as a “no risk” option up front.

Watkins has spent three years at Villa Park, hitting double figures every time and ending last season with 15 goals and six assists – his best return to date, and one United could only dream of from their current options.

A willing runner, the 27-year-old would certainly fit in with Ten Hag’s high-pressing strategy and, having played 35 or more matches in each of his last seven league campaigns, he offers a durability not currently present in the United squad.

Watkins is entering the final two years of his contract and is currently in negotiations with Aston Villa over a new extension.

Given his age, he and his representatives will be well aware that his next deal will be the most important of his career, covering his peak years as a footballer.

But while Man United would be confident in their ability to turn Watkins’ head, they would surely expect huge difficulties in negotiating with his club.

Aston Villa’s owners are among the richest in the Premier League, with a combined wealth of around £10bn. They have not been a selling club for some time now, and when they last had a player desperate to move on – Jack Grealish – they managed to extract a British transfer record of £100m from Manchester City.

Given that Villa paid £30m for Watkins three years ago and consider him a key player under Unai Emery, it would hardly be a surprise to see them demand a similarly gargantuan fee from United, particularly given the dearth of quality strikers on the market.

The tight budget under which Manchester United are operating makes dealing with Premier League clubs – especially those with European ambitions – incredibly difficult. Erik ten Hag may be better off looking further afield for a new striker, with Goncalo Ramos reportedly a more attainable target, and one who would also fit the desired profile.