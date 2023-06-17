Bruno Fernandes leads Portugal to 3-0 win against Bosnia & Herzegovina



Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes scored two goals for Portugal as his national team eased past Bosnia and Herzegovina in a 3-0 victory.

Fernandes’s first goal was a brilliantly headed finish when the United captain got on the end of a superb cross from Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves.

The United star found the back of the net once again in the dying embers of the match, this time with a cracking shot that the Bosnia & Herzegovina goalkeeper frankly had no chance of stopping.

Fernandes also registered an assist for Bernardo Silva, who broke the deadlock.

During the 90 minutes he was on the pitch, Fernandes had 83 touches of the ball.

He successfully delivered 49 of the 59 passes he attempted, managing a pass accuracy of 83%.

Fernandes made one key pass. He also created as many big chances.

He tried to ping four long balls to his teammates but only succeeded on two occasions.

The midfielder blocked one shot. He embarked on three dribbles and completed two of these.

The 28-year-old won five of the eight ground duels he delved into. In the air, he was required to contest three challenges and he came out on top twice.

Fernandes had one interception and one tackle to his name.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

Fernandes’s two goals and assists for Portugal against Bosnia and Herzegovina means that the playmaker has now amassed an incredible 40-goal contributions for club and country this season – incredibly impressive numbers to say the least.

In the last 10 games for the Seleçao, he has scored seven goals and assisted six times.

Simply world-class numbers from Fernandes!

