Bruno Fernandes will say “no” to Erik ten Hag over fatigue concerns

Manchester United’s marathon season under new boss Erik ten Hag finally came to an end after the FA Cup final two weeks to ago.

Players will be heading into their well-earned summer holidays in the coming weeks but, for those selected for their country’s European Qualifiers, not before completing their international duties.

One of those players is the ever-reliable Bruno Fernandes.

The United’s de-facto captain has been called up by Portugal for their upcoming games against Bosnia and Iceland.

Bruno played 59 of United’s 62 game season this year and, in doing so, racked up more minutes of football than any other player across Europe.

As reported by Portuguese media, the midfield man was asked about the issue of fatigue going into his nation’s qualifiers but insisted he is good to go and will ‘postpone’ the heavy legs for his holiday.

“I present myself with the same energy and will. Obviously the minutes are piling up, but I’m prepared to do my best because it’s a huge honour to be here. Fatigue will have to wait two more games. It is postponed for the holidays,” he said.

Bruno’s remarkable consistency has been a staple of his time at Old Trafford, missing only a handful of games since his arrival in the January of 2020.

The United man reiterated his commitment to United and says he is living his dream at Old Trafford and wants to play as many games as he can for the club.

“It was also a childhood dream to play for Manchester United and whenever the manager asks me if I want to rest, I say no. I’m always ready to play. There will come a time when I will be less used, so I want to make the most of the opportunities that the coaches give me now,” said Bruno.

Erik ten Hag will be hoping his main man comes through the two international fixtures unscathed and gets some much needed time away from football to rest and recharge for the new season.

Bruno could well be named as the club’s official captain next season, with Harry Maguire future in Ten Hag’s plans moving forward uncertain.

Fernandes will be key to United hunting down Manchester City next season. Bruno has recorded double figures in goals and assists every season since joining the club and the boss will be hoping he can keep that run going in the next campaign.