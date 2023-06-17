Christian Eriksen says he “can see” Rasmus Hojlund playing for Manchester United



Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has said that fellow countryman Rasmus Hojlund has what it takes to play for the 20-time English champions.

Eriksen is currently out on international duty with Denmark.

Hojlund is a player United are strongly interested in. Recently, the Atalanta striker opened up about his future and suggested that he wants an Old Trafford move.

Hojlund said that it would be huge if United signed him.

It was reported that Atalanta have slapped a €100million price tag on Hojlund. United value the goalscorer at a fee in the region of €40million and have no intention of meeting Atalanta’s demands.

Eriksen was asked about Hojlund and backed his Denmark teammate to hit the ground running at United.

The United star told Eskstra Bladet, “I can see Rasmus in Manchester United, but I have not recommended him to manager Erik ten Hag.”

“I should have seen him first here in the national team camp. Rasmus is a fantastic guy and a good player. He has really developed brilliantly at Atalanta. But what the club ends up doing, I should not be able to answer.”

Eriksen also reflected on his first season as a United player.

He remarked that United is the “most unique club” he has ever been in and has been taken aback by the sheer size of it and the attention it commands.

Eriksen pointed out that he tried to join United in the past but had little information about its massive popularity.

The 31-year-old explained, “For younger players who come to the club, it can be really difficult because the club is the size it is now.”

Eriksen indicated that overall, the Red Devils had a great season. He however pinpointed the loss against Liverpool at Anfield as a result that still hurts him.

Eriksen did not play in that game as he was recovering from an injury.

