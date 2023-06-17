Dean Henderson’s proposed move to Nottingham Forest could collapse



Nottingham Forest’s pursuit of Dean Henderson could collapse following Manchester United’s desire to not sanction an exit.

The Peoples Person recently reported that the two clubs had held talks over making the goalkeeper’s loan move permanent.

The transfer fee being negotiated was recently reported to be a figure of around £30 million.

Henderson’s season ended at the start of the year following an injury which has recently been operated on.

Throughout his 20 appearances this season, he managed to keep six clean sheets and put in some impressive performances.

It is expected that he will return fit for the pre-season campaign, but it still isn’t clear at which club.

According to Football Insider, due to the ongoing situation with David de Gea’s contract situation, United will not sanction an exit until it is resolved.

The Spaniard is expected to leave at the end of the month with multiple outlets claiming that he will not extend his stay.

However, the club has stated that talks are still ongoing behind the scenes, with a potential new deal not ruled out yet.

If it is true that United are holding off on selling Henderson pending the De Gea outcome, it suggests that they could be planning on making Henderson the club’s number one goalkeeper next season. Erik ten Hag could opt to sign a new shot-stopper to compete with the current options.

Tom Heaton, who is attracting interest from other clubs, will stay next season after the club activated the one-year extension clause in his contract.

Henderson’s contract expires in June 2025 so United have plenty of time to decide whether he should be sold or not.

It is clear that he is unhappy staying at the club as a backup option after publicly calling out the Red Devils for the way they treated him.

