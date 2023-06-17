Fabrizio Romano dismisses reports that Manchester United have held talks for AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez



Manchester United are currently not pursuing a deal to sign AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Yesterday The Peoples Person covered reports from Italy which mentioned that United are in the race to sign Hernandez.

It was indicated that alongside United, Manchester City also retain an interest in the 25-year-old.

It was said that Milan have no intention of selling Hernandez for anything less than €60m and that only an “important bid” could convince the Serie A giants to part with the player’s services.

Hernandez’s contract expires in 2026.

However, according to the reliable Fabrizio Romano, there is nothing going on in the way of Hernandez making a switch to Old Trafford.

Romano states that United have other priorities and Hernandez is not one of them.

“Manchester United deny concrete talks or contacts for Theo Hernández,” he said.

“There are no negotiations at this stage and for sure AC Milan would never consider to sell for €60m reported fee.”

“Theo, very happy in Milano — while Man Utd have different priorities on the market.”

It makes sense that United are not looking to go after Hernandez. The left-back position hardly needs to be strengthened with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia more than enough cover for the role.

Shaw recently signed a new deal to extend his stay at Old Trafford until June 2027.

It has also been suggested that Alvaro Fernandez will be given a chance to impress Erik ten Hag during pre-season. The Spanish defender spent last season out on loan with Preston North End in the championship.

If United reinforce the backline, it’s likely to be by signing a centre-back. The Red Devils have been linked to the likes of Kim Min-jae, Axel Disasi and Jurrien Timber.

