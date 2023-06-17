Goncalo Ramos exit nears as SL Benfica close in on replacement

Manchester United have been handed a boost in their hunt for a new striker, as SL Benfica close in on the signing of a replacement for Goncalo Ramos.

The Liga Portugal champions’ sporting director Rui Pedro Braz was spotted heading to Barcelona earlier today, with journalist Pedro Sepúlveda claiming that he was on his way to wrap up a deal for Taty Castellanos.

❗️Rui Pedro Braz viaja hoje para Barcelona para tentar fechar a contratação de Taty Castellanos. Reforço para o ataque do @SLBenfica é a prioridade neste momento. Próximas horas são decisivas. 🔴⚪️⏳ pic.twitter.com/vFUCi8WC2l — Pedro Sepúlveda (@pedromsepulveda) June 16, 2023

As reported by The Peoples Person yesterday, Benfica consider the New York City forward as the ideal candidate to replace their star striker.

In securing him, the Portuguese giants are likely to be more pliable in allowing Ramos to leave the club, which explains the reports that the 21-year-old’s price has been slashed to £68m.

That figure would surely be music to United’s ears, with the club seemingly being quoted £80m-plus for just about any striker they have approach.

Even Rasmus Hojlund, who the club see as a developmental striker, given his lack of regular starts at senior level, has supposedly been slapped with an £86m price tag.

With Erik ten Hag a keen advocate of intense pressing high up the pitch, Ramos would be an ideal candidate to lead the line at Old Trafford next season.

His ability to get himself into goalscoring positions and finish off chances is something the manager had to do without in his first season in English football.

Sepúlveda claims that “he next few hours are decisive” concerning Benfica’s pursuit of Castellanos, with journalist Zach Lowry also chiming in to say that “this would all but confirm Gonçalo Ramos’ departure this summer,” on Twitter.

What with Ten Hag being a known admirer of the Portugal star – not to mention Man United desperate need for a striker – it would be no surprise to see Ramos moving to Old Trafford if he does leave his current club.

With Benfica hoping to finalise a deal for Castellanos in the next few days, United may be given the opportunity to act swiftly in signing Goncalo Ramos.

Erik ten Hag would ideally like to have a striker through the door in time for preseason. One of Ramos’ quality would be a real coup.