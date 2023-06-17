How Manchester United failed to convince Alessia Russo to stay

Manchester United fans are still scratching their heads after the news broke yesterday that star striker Alessia Russo would leave the club at the end of the month.

How did the club have their best season to date, reaching the FA Cup Final, finishing second in the league and qualifying for Champions League football and still lose one of their best players?

Russo scored 10 goals in the WSL, and picked up the Player of the Year award at the first-ever Women’s Football Awards.

Yet The Athletic in their analysis says this has been coming since Russo scored that audacious back-heel in the Euros last year against Sweden.

Arsenal, favourites to sign her now, put in a world record bid for her in January, but United needed her to help secure Champions League football and were also confident they could convince her to stay.

The Athletic says, “Sources close to Russo say that United could have moved to offer Russo a new contract any time in the last 18 months and did not take advantage soon enough.”

They go on to claim that an acceptable offer was only put on the table in the week before United’s final WSL fixture against Liverpool.

Russo’s brother Luca, acts as her agent and has been leading negotiations from the player’s perspective.

The club disagrees with these reports though, saying, “A very generous, strong offer was made which would have resulted in Russo being by far the best-paid women’s player at the club after negotiations which took many months.”

A source close to the club told The Peoples Person a verbal agreement had been reached but Russo’s team went back on the deal.

United drafted in football negotiations manager, Sam Barnett and football director, John Murtough to assist Polly Bancroft with negotiations but still, a deal was not reached.

By the time the England squad are on a plane to Australia for the Women’s World Cup, Russo is expected to be an Arsenal player.

The Gunners’ head coach Jonas Eidevall has spoken about bringing in “a prolific goalscorer” and that they are hoping to challenge for the WSL title next season, as well as go one step further in the Champions League whilst retaining the Conti Cup.

That all means that whilst Arsenal have a very good striker in Stina Blackstenius, they will be looking to add to the quality of their squad depth.

As for United, they are confident a replacement for Russo can be sought with considerably lower salary expectations.